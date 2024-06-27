Left Menu

Mumbai Metro 3 to be completed by end of December 2024

In the first cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December 2024.

First set of four coaches for Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the first cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December 2024. The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

In the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, gave its nod to give state government's share of Rs 1,163 crore directly to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, instead of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 percent and its revised cost is Rs 37,275.50 crore.

Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro is a rapid transit metro line in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

