"Presidential address has been PM Modi's address for past 10 years": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, stating that for the past decade, it has no longer been a Presidential address but PM Narendra Modi's address. "This is no longer a Presidential address. This has been the PM Modi address for past 10 years. Whatever Modi ji wants will come out in her speech," Raut said.

"It is a minority government, Modi ji has already lost the majority, but there is no mention of it...Even after 50 years, they are talking about an Emergency, there has been an Emergency in this country for 10 years, remove that...," he added. Raut's remarks highlight his belief that the President's address echoed the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than presenting an independent Presidential message.

In a similar vein, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the address, stating it was "like old wine in a new bottle." He lamented the lack of mention of minorities and unemployment in the speech.

"In the entire address, there was no mention of minorities or unemployment. US State Secretary Antony Blinken said yesterday that there has been an increase in hate speech in India and religious places of minorities are getting demolished. There was nothing new in the address, it was like an old wine in a new bottle," Owaisi said. "Re-NEET should have been done. There are paper leaks everywhere. They are playing with the lives of 25 lakh youth and their families...," he added talking about the recent controversial NEET exam paper leak case.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget. "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added. "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. All of you have come here after winning the trust of the voters of the country. Very few people get this privilege of serving the country and the people. I have full faith that you will fulfil your duties with the spirit of the nation first and will become a medium for fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)