Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: No Price Stabilisation Executed on Saudi Aramco Yet
Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that no price stabilisation transactions have been executed concerning Saudi Aramco. The statement provides assurance and transparency to investors regarding the current status of financial activities related to the oil giant.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:49 IST
MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA:
* MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA ON SAUDI ARAMCO: NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED YET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emerging Markets Rebound as Investors Eye US Inflation Report
U.S. D&S Says China Aims for Stability: Focus on Economy and Investors
European Shares Dip as U.S. Fed's Rate Cut Delay Worries Investors
Karnataka to Host Global Investors Meet 2025: Boosting Economic Prosperity
Saudi Aramco: Merrill Lynch Confirms No Price Stabilization Transactions