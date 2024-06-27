Left Menu

Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: No Price Stabilisation Executed on Saudi Aramco Yet

Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that no price stabilisation transactions have been executed concerning Saudi Aramco. The statement provides assurance and transparency to investors regarding the current status of financial activities related to the oil giant.

Updated: 27-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:49 IST
MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA:

* MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA ON SAUDI ARAMCO: NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED YET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

