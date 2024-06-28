Roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 injures six, disrupts flights

In the early morning of Friday, heavy rain led to the collapse of a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, injuring six people who were subsequently rescued and taken to the hospital, as per a statement by Delhi Fire Services. A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson stated, "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."

"As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," DIAL said. A passenger at Terminal 1 claimed that some flights had been cancelled.

"I have a flight at 9 am. I came to know that the structure above (canopy) has collapsed here. Some flights have been cancelled. They (officials) are now asking us to go to Terminal 2," he told ANI. Yash, another passenger at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, told ANI, "I was going to Bengaluru; I had a flight at 8:15 am. Here the roof collapsed around 5:15 am... The Airport Authority has no answer..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that traffic going to T1 departure from Indira Gandhi International Airport has been diverted at the CISF check post toward the Arrival of T1. Several cars were hit by parts of the roof that collapsed on them at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, as per a fire official on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, around three fire tenders rushed to the spot. "Around 5:30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," said an official from Delhi Fire Services.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said that he is personally monitoring the incident and the rescue operation is still underway. "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X.

The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, various regions of Delhi-NCR experienced intense waterlogging issues. Visuals show that the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in waterlogging.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds. (ANI)

