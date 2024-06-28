Left Menu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, newly elected NDA MPs from Assam pay courtesy visit to LS Speaker

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a group of newly elected NDA MPs from Assam to pay a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on Friday.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, newly elected NDA MPs from Assam pay courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a group of newly elected NDA MPs from Assam to pay a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on Friday. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla, was re-elected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha on June 26, Wednesday, for the second consecutive term.

The motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the house through a voice vote. The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes' and the pro-tem speaker, Bhartruhari Mahtab, declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house.

The opposition, which had filed K Suresh as the speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote. After the INDIA bloc fielded K Suresh as its candidate, the appointment of a speaker became interesting as the election was held for the first time in decades.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected through consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. The contest between the BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, and Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara, came after the NDA refused to accept the opposition INDIA bloc's demand that the Deputy Speaker's position be left for the Opposition in exchange for its support to the NDA nominee.

The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, was able to demonstrate its clear majority to ensure that Om Birla returns to the chair he held in the 17th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and will conclude on July 3. The 264th session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. (ANI)

