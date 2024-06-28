HDFC SKY Reaches 100,000 Active Clients Amidst Digital Investment Boom

In a significant milestone for HDFC SKY, the discount brokerage platform by HDFC Securities has reached 100,000 active clients. This remarkable achievement illustrates the platform's soaring appeal among younger investors, with 65% of users aged between 18 and 35, marking a shift toward digital investment solutions.

HDFC SKY's success stems from its affiliation with HDFC, one of India's most trusted financial conglomerates. Ranking among the top apps, the platform's user-friendly design and broad spectrum of services have attracted a diverse clientele. Over 91% of these users come from tier 3 cities, showcasing the extensive reach and growing digital adoption in less urbanized regions.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, emphasized the platform's dedication to democratizing access to investment opportunities. ''HDFC SKY offers a blend of discount brokerage pricing and comprehensive research insights,'' said Relli. The platform provides free access to expert recommendations across multiple sectors and innovative features that cater to both novice and seasoned traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)