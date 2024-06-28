Modi govt committed to increase farmer’s income taking various measures: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated a new web portal jointly developed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) and NABARD. This portal aims to automate and expedite the settlement process of interest subvention claims under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The launch event, attended by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Chairman of NABARD, and senior officials from DA&FW and banks, marks a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and transparency in agricultural financing.

In his address, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the Modi government’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income through various initiatives. He highlighted the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), launched with an allocation of ₹1 lakh crore by PM Modi, aimed at bolstering storage capacities and reducing crop losses for farmers. The newly launched automated credit claims system promises to settle claims within a day, a stark improvement over the previous months-long manual process. Minister Chouhan emphasized that this automation will not only ensure transparency but also mitigate corrupt practices in claim settlements.

The portal will also serve as a platform for farmers to share their experiences and success stories, facilitating knowledge exchange and inspiring others in the farming community. Minister Chouhan reported that investments totaling ₹72,000 crore have been mobilized under AIF, with ₹43,000 crore already sanctioned for 67,871 projects.

The automated system introduced through the portal will accurately calculate eligible interest subvention, eliminating potential human errors associated with manual processing. This enhancement is expected to expedite claim settlements and benefit farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs financially, encouraging them to undertake more projects aimed at developing agriculture in India.

Additionally, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched "Krishi Katha," a blogsite dedicated to showcasing the voices and experiences of Indian farmers. "Krishi Katha" aims to provide a digital platform where the resilience, challenges, and successes of farmers across India can be celebrated and shared. Minister Chouhan highlighted the importance of recognizing and amplifying the narratives of farmers, whose innovations and contributions are pivotal to India’s agricultural sector.

The launch of "Krishi Katha" is seen as a significant initiative towards raising awareness, promoting collaboration, and empowering farmers through knowledge exchange. It seeks to inspire pride in the farming profession and foster resilience among farmers, thereby contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of agriculture in the country.