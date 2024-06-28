Congress MP falls while protesting in Rajya Sabha over NEET issue, rushed to hospital

Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP, Phulo Devi Netam, was taken away in an ambulance from Parliament after she felt dizzy and fell while protesting in the well of the House over the NEET issue on Friday. She was admitted to the RML Hospital after she felt dizzy and fell.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached RML Hospital to meet the Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam. While speaking to ANI Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam said, "I fell after feeling dizzy. My BP was high. Now I am fine."

Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 1 over ruckus in the House amid the Opposition's demand for discussion on the NEET issue. After the Lok Sabha got adjourned till July 1 and no discussion could be done on the issue of NEET on Friday, BJP MP-actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the leaders in the opposition and said that their conduct was not appropriate.

"You saw their conduct there. Speaker too rebuked them...But it seems that they (the opposition) are not ready to listen to anyone. We are here for the first time and are flummoxed about what has happened...It didn't feel good to see them not letting anyone speak. Forgetting the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, they were acting arbitrarily...I don't think such conduct should be acceptable," said Kangana told ANI. Notably, for the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 marks, which led to widespread protests in the country.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA. (ANI)

