Left Menu

NEET-UG exam case: CBI arrests principal, vice principal of school in Hazaribagh

"The duo, Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq and Imtiaz Alam, were working as the principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh," CBI sources said.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:56 IST
NEET-UG exam case: CBI arrests principal, vice principal of school in Hazaribagh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two more accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. "The duo, Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq and Imtiaz Alam, were working as the principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh," CBI sources said.

Notably, Haq was appointed the city coordinator by National Testing Agency for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024). Earlier on Thursday, the CBI arrested two people from Bihar's Patna in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

A senior official with the CBI confirmed the arrest of two persons identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh. The arrested individuals were found to be operating from Patna.

The official said that while the accused, Ashutosh, was arranging safe house premises for the students, the other accused, Manish, used to take the candidates to a school to 'prepare' them for the exam."Manish Prakash transported the students in his car. While the students were accommodated in Ashutosh's house," the CBI officer pointed out. These are the first arrests made by the CBI in the NEET paper leak case. Both accused were produced in court, he said.

On Monday, the CBI took over the NEET (UG) paper leak case reported in Patna (Bihar), another cheating case in Godhra (Gujarat), and three alleged impersonations in the examination in Rajasthan. Earlier, referring to the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, President Droupadi Murmu said that the government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG examination, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities. This prompted a series of protests across the country, with demonstrators and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. The Supreme Court had sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the petition that claimed "inconsistent" calculation of marks on the OMR sheets used for the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti issued a notice and sought the NTA's response by July 8, the date of the next hearing. Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The apex court had already refused to stay the counseling of NEET-UG, 2024. The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024