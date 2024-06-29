Left Menu

Delhi Police rescues 2 kidnapped children from Shakarpur, kidnapper remains at large

The children's father shared his experience stating that they had stepped out of their vehicle to purchase some items when the kidnapper drove off with their car and children.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:45 IST
Additional DCP East, Avnish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift and successful operation, Delhi Police rescued two children who had been kidnapped from the Shakarpur area of Lakshmi Nagar, however, the abductor, who demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs, remains at large, said officials. The kidnapping incident was reported to the police at 10:30 PM on June 28.

The children were identified as 11 years old and 3 years old. Additional DCP East, Avnish Kumar, detailed the police's response stating that with the help of technical surveillance and coordination with other districts, the team saved both the children.

"Police received this incident of children being kidnapped yesterday.. We formed multiple teams and with the help of technical surveillance and coordination with other districts, we forced the criminal to abscond by leaving the four-wheeler near Samaypur Badli PS... Children are not harmed. We have reunited them with their family," Kumar said. "The investigation is underway, we are collecting the CCTV footage. The criminal has asked for a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs," the DCP added.

The children's father shared his experience stating that they had stepped out of their vehicle to purchase some items when the kidnapper drove off with their car and children. "We had come here to get something. As soon as we got out of the car to get the items, the kidnappers drove off with our car and child. When I managed to connect the call, my daughter answered first. Then the kidnapper spoke to me and kept saying only one thing: 'Give me my money, and I will leave your children alive," the father said.

He further mentioned that the kidnapper was saying, "If you value your children's lives, get 5 million rupees from anywhere." He also cautioned other parents stating, "I want to tell all parents not to leave their children in the car. Take them with you when you get out." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

