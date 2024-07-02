Stock Broking Firms Decline as SEBI Imposes Uniform Charge Structure

In a major regulatory update, shares of stock broking companies saw a notable decline on Tuesday following SEBI's directive to enforce a uniform charge structure across all market members. This move aims to eliminate varied charges based on member volume or activity.

The stock market witnessed significant drops with Angel One plummeting 8.72%, Geojit Financial Services down by 6.83%, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services declining 4.19%. The directive emphasizes that new charges levied on end clients must reflect the true nature of services provided, with no discrepancies.

SEBI has mandated that the new charge structure should lead to a reduction in costs for end clients, ensuring a fair and transparent market ecosystem. Market infrastructure institutions, acting as first-level regulators, are now tasked with implementing these changes effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)