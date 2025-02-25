Motilal Oswal Takes Majority Stake in Mega Fine Pharma

Motilal Oswal Alternates revealed on Tuesday a strategic investment of Rs 460 crore in Mega Fine Pharma, seizing majority control of the company.

This decision is complemented by the Sanghvi family's renewed commitment to increasing their investment in the API-focused enterprise. Established in 1995, Mega Fine Pharma operates two USFDA-approved facilities in Nashik and Vapi, specializing in high-value niche pharmaceutical ingredients.

Shailesh Sanghvi, recently appointed as managing director, highlighted MO Alts' role in the company's transformation into a sustainable institution. Rohit Mantri of MO Alts emphasized that this is their first sole control investment, aligning with the sector's growth fostered by outsourcing trends and global supply chain diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)