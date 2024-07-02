Left Menu

Punjab Police busts trans-border narcotic smuggling network in Amritsar; 1 held with 5 kg heroin

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, "Amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg heroin from his possession."

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested a drug smuggler with 5 kg heroin, said an official here on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran.

Apart from recovering heroin consignment, police have also impounded the Splendor motorcycle, on which the accused was travelling, said the official.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Lakhwinder Lakha was directly in touch with a Pak-based drug smuggler identified as Ali and has been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added. The DGP said that videography of the entire search and seizure process has been done in the presence of a Gazetted Officer as per provisions of new criminal laws. Investigations are on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that the police teams had got reliable inputs that drug smuggler Lakhwinder Lakha had retrieved the drug consignment and is on the way from Khemkaran to deliver it to Amritsar. He said that acting swiftly on the inputs, Police teams from CIA-2 under the overall supervision of ADCP CITY-2 Abhimanyu Rana laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused from the area of Khemkaran. Further investigations are on, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR no 130 dated June 1, 2024, has been registered under sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar. (ANI)

