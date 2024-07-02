Left Menu

Around 50-60 killed in UP's Hathras stampede, death toll likely to increase

In a tragic incident, a stampede at a private event in Hathras has claimed 50-60 lives, Hathras DM Ashish Kumar confirmed.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:11 IST
Around 50-60 killed in UP's Hathras stampede, death toll likely to increase
Hathras DM Ashish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a stampede at a private event in Hathras has claimed 50-60 lives, Hathras DM Ashish Kumar confirmed. He said that the district administration is actively investigating the incident.

"District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered. A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors," Hathras DM Ashish Kumar told ANI. "Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the incident in the parliament session. "There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the parliament session today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the tragic incident and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister issued immediate directives to the district administration to expedite relief efforts at the site of the incident. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to promptly transport the injured to hospitals and ensure they receive adequate medical treatment. He has also wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Additionally, CM Yogi has ordered district administration officials to arrive at the scene without delay and accelerate the relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024