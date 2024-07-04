Simeon Brown Welcomes Progress on Northwest Rapid Transit

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the progress on the Northwest Rapid Transit project as the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) confirms the next steps for the preferred option, a busway alongside State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to Auckland City Centre.

“The Government is committed to a rapid transit system that will support urban development, housing growth, and provide commuters with real choice in how they get around our biggest city. That is why Northwest Rapid Transit was recently designated as a priority in the recently released Government Policy Statement on land transport,” Mr. Brown stated.

With over 100,000 additional residents expected in northwest Auckland by 2051, the need for reliable public transport options to reduce travel times, congestion, and emissions is paramount. The preferred busway option includes a proposed park and ride station at Brigham Creek, with additional stations at Westgate, Royal Road, Lincoln Road, and Te Atatū. These stations will connect to the city centre, integrating seamlessly with the wider transport network.

NZTA is exploring cost-effective solutions to construct the busway in stages, providing benefits to west Aucklanders sooner. In the coming weeks and months, NZTA will engage with local boards, key stakeholders, and the community to update them on the preferred option, including station locations, local connections, and the construction timeline.

Meanwhile, a new local bus station at Westgate is underway, expected to be operational by mid-2026. This station will support the Western Express (WX1) service, which launched last year and recorded over 100,000 passengers within the first three months.

“The Northwest Rapid Transit Corridor is a strategic priority for the Government, and I look forward to seeing better public transport choices delivered for the northwest,” Mr. Brown concluded.