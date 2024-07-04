Left Menu

Chemical Leak at Kuala Lumpur Airport Engineering Facility Affects 20 People

A chemical leak at an aircraft engineering facility at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport affected 20 airport personnel, causing dizziness. No disruptions to airport operations or public safety risks were reported. The fire department, along with a hazardous materials team, responded promptly to the emergency call.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A chemical leak at an aircraft engineering facility at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport on Thursday has affected 20 people, though there were no disruptions to airport operations, the Selangor state fire department said.

Those affected experienced dizziness and were sent for medical treatment, the fire department said in a statement, without providing further details on the chemical leak. There were no disruptions to aiport operations nor risks to public safety, a fire department spokesperson told Reuters.

The department had recieved an emergency call regarding the chemical leak at the Southern Support Zone Sepang Aircraft Engineering facility at 11.23 am (0323 GMT) and dispatched its personnel along with a hazardous materials team, it said in the statement. The 20 people affected were airport personnel, the department said.

