Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Third German-Supplied Patriot System

Ukraine said on Friday it had taken receipt of its third German-supplied Patriot air defense system following months of pleas for equipment to protect its civilians and infrastructure from Russian air strikes, the defence ministry confirmed.

Moscow renewed its aerial assaults on Ukraine's national power grid in the spring, causing sweeping blackouts. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated earlier this year that his country needed at least seven additional Patriot systems to ensure adequate protection.

"It will help improve the protection of civilians and infrastructure. The Ukrainian crew has successfully completed appropriate training in Germany," said German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger on X.

Kyiv hopes for progress in air defense supplies at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington next week. A senior U.S. State Department official indicated Kyiv might receive "good news" at the summit. Russia has regularly used its array of missiles and drones for long-range strikes since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.