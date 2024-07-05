Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Slams Congress, Predicts Record-Breaking Scams

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur sharply criticized Congress for corruption, claiming the party is set to create a record of scams in the state. Thakur remarked, 'The scams of the Congress government have started coming to light, with new cases emerging daily. This is just the beginning.'

While campaigning for BJP candidate KL Thakur in Nalagarh ahead of the upcoming by-elections, Thakur highlighted the Rs 60 crore scam in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board, whereby a tender worth Rs 175 crore was allotted for Rs 240 crore to benefit favorites.

Thakur accused the state government, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of prioritizing corruption over development. He argued that the Congress government is failing to address the needs of the people, having made false guarantees to gain power. Thakur also criticized the government's response to the recent disaster caused by heavy rains, claiming it has failed to provide adequate relief to victims.

'The people of Nalagarh and the state have rejected the corrupt Congress government,' Thakur declared, expressing confidence in BJP's victory in the forthcoming by-elections. He asserted, 'BJP will win all three seats with a significant margin, and the pace of development will accelerate under the BJP government.'