Empowering Lives: Dr Sabeen Ahsan's Journey from Aligarh to Global Recognition

New Delhi (India), July 6: Dr Sabeen Ahsan has carved a significant niche for herself both in India and internationally. The multifaceted social worker, psychologist, motivational speaker, social health influencer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, has also engaged with prominent Bollywood celebrities. In a candid conversation with journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Dr Sabeen recounted her meeting with the late legendary actor, Dilip Kumar.

'Dilip Kumar saab gave me a lot of blessings and said, 'Zindagi mein aage badh kar bahut achha kaam karo', she shared. She also reminisced about her interaction with actor Sonu Sood, who has been noted for his own philanthropic work. 'Sonu Sood ji expressed his support for my efforts, saying, 'Sabeen, aapke is nek kaam mein main aapke saath hoon',' she added.

Discussing her own initiatives, Dr Sabeen highlighted her role as a psychologist and president of the Being Alive Foundation. 'Our organization focuses on improving the lives of women, senior citizens, and school-going girls through empowerment and skill development programs. We also run mental health initiatives in slums and for personnel in the police and army,' she explained. Bringing her motivational talks online, she said, 'The psychological insights in my motivational videos have reached millions, spreading our message far and wide.'

Reflecting on her journey, Dr Sabeen also credited her humble nature to her deceased parents, noting, 'I believe acche logon ko acche log hi milte hai.' Despite being an average student, she was well-loved by her teachers in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and regards her upbringing as pivotal in her attainment of success.

