Metro Station Tragedy: Student's Leap Highlights Mental Health Crisis

A 21-year-old computer science student from DY Patil College attempted suicide by jumping off a metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Financial stress and family pressure may have contributed. The student is in critical condition at YCM Hospital, as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old student has attempted suicide by leaping from the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, according to police reports.

The student, currently studying a Bachelor of Computer Science program at DY Patil College, jumped at approximately 6 pm on Monday. He remains in critical condition at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag revealed, "While the exact reason for the suicide attempt remains unknown, initial reports suggest that financial difficulties and familial pressure may have played a role." The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

