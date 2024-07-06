Heavy Rains Postpone Char Dham Yatra; Debris Blocks Badrinath Highway

In light of the Meteorological Department's warning of intense rains in Garhwal, the Char Dham Yatra has been rescheduled to July 7, as per directives from Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Debris accumulation has blocked vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway at five points in Chamoli district, according to Chamoli Police. The affected locations include Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala, and Helang.

Numerous commuters and locals faced significant disruption due to the blockage. On Friday morning, debris at two locations, Angthala and between Bhanerpani and Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, halted traffic for hours. Authorities managed to resume movement only after three hours of clearing operations.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and neighboring states, indicating serious weather conditions from July 3 to July 7, with isolated heavy downpours expected on July 7.

