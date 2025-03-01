Massive Avalanche Blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand

Continuous rainfall has led to the blockage of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Karnaprayag due to falling mountain debris, officials confirmed on Saturday. Various points, including Animath and Pagal Nala in Jyotirmath Kotwali, have seen significant debris fallouts, making clearing efforts more challenging.

The highway closure followed a substantial avalanche in Chamoli district on Friday morning. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively overseeing the ongoing rescue and clearance efforts from his residence, maintaining open lines of communication with on-site officials for timely interventions.

In the immediate wake of the avalanche, construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under snow blocks in Badrinath's Mana village. Subsequent rescue operations have successfully freed 33 of the 55 workers present at the avalanche site, according to State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

Efforts to rescue the remaining 22 BRO workers are still in progress. The Uttarakhand government has circulated crucial helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070, to assist affected individuals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Chief Minister Dhami of full governmental support, highlighting the importance of safely evacuating those trapped. 'I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF concerning the Chamoli glacier burst. Our primary focus is ensuring the safe evacuation of all individuals involved,' he stated. (ANI)

