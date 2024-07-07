Left Menu

France's Political Landscape Shifts: Key Pledges from Major Blocs

France's political scene has been reshaped into three main blocs following President Emmanuel Macron's unexpected parliamentary election call. Key pledges from the far-right National Rally, the leftwing New Popular Front, and Macron's centrist 'Together' alliance span from tax cuts to welfare reforms and capping essential goods prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 05:35 IST
Emmanuel Macron

France's political parties are scrambling to form alliances after President Emmanuel Macron's surprise decision to call a parliamentary election, transforming the political landscape into three prominent blocs. These encompass the far-right National Rally, the leftwing New Popular Front, and Macron's centrist 'Together' alliance.

Marine Le Pen's eurosceptic National Rally is anticipated to win the most seats in the National Assembly but is unlikely to secure an absolute majority. Their campaign promises include tax reductions on fuel, reversing retirement age hikes, and enhancing rural healthcare access, alongside tough stances on crime and immigration.

The New Popular Front, representing left-wing parties, plans to cap prices on essential goods, raise the minimum wage to 1,600 euros per month, and oppose Macron's pension reforms. They advocate against austerity, promote a wealth tax, and aim to improve public sector wages.

Macron's central bloc aims to moderate welfare reforms, maintain job creation through pro-business policies, and protect household purchasing power. Their platform includes linking pensions to inflation, offering additional health insurance, and addressing the budget deficit while seeking to deter juvenile crime.

