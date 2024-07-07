Amit Shah Performs Mangla Aarti as Security Tightened for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, conducted the 'Mangla Aarti' ritual at Jagannath temple on Sunday morning, preceding the Rath Yatra 2024. The 147th edition of this annual journey of Lord Jagannath is scheduled for July 7 in Ahmedabad, with over 15,000 police officers ensuring security, as confirmed by the police.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, Neeraj Badgujar detailed the security measures, stating, 'Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed. Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble.' Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the festivities, offering prayers at Odisha's Jagannath Puri Temple.

The three chariots carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—named Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja—were moved to the Singha Dwara in preparation for the Rath Yatra. Known as the Chariot Festival, the event is believed to be as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, attracting participants from around the world, including places as far away as New Zealand, London, and South Africa. The festival signifies the deities' journey to their maternal aunt's temple, culminating with their return after eight days, drawing lakhs of devotees each year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)