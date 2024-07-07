Left Menu

Amit Shah Performs Mangla Aarti as Security Tightened for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Mangla Aarti at Jagannath Temple ahead of the 147th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, set for July 7. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also paid his respects in Odisha. Over 15,000 police personnel have been deployed, utilizing CCTV and drone technology for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:49 IST
Amit Shah Performs Mangla Aarti as Security Tightened for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah performs 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, conducted the 'Mangla Aarti' ritual at Jagannath temple on Sunday morning, preceding the Rath Yatra 2024. The 147th edition of this annual journey of Lord Jagannath is scheduled for July 7 in Ahmedabad, with over 15,000 police officers ensuring security, as confirmed by the police.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, Neeraj Badgujar detailed the security measures, stating, 'Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed. Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble.' Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the festivities, offering prayers at Odisha's Jagannath Puri Temple.

The three chariots carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—named Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja—were moved to the Singha Dwara in preparation for the Rath Yatra. Known as the Chariot Festival, the event is believed to be as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, attracting participants from around the world, including places as far away as New Zealand, London, and South Africa. The festival signifies the deities' journey to their maternal aunt's temple, culminating with their return after eight days, drawing lakhs of devotees each year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024