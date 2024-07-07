Indian Overseas Bank Unveils Enhanced Digital Banking Features

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has unveiled a series of upgraded facilities for its savings scheme, offering enhanced features to customers, a top official announced.

The city-headquartered bank stated that this initiative aims to simplify banking processes through digital technology, providing greater convenience to customers.

Accessible through the bank's website, the new savings account variants, SB Max and SB HNI, provide a host of enhanced features, including fee waivers and greater flexibility, thus adding more value for customers.

"We are committed to offering a comprehensive self-service model that enhances our customers' banking experience. By leveraging the latest technology, we aim to simplify banking processes and introduce innovative solutions to enhance banking convenience," said the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

Additionally, Indian Overseas Bank has launched a new service enabling customers to access their loan account statements directly via the Digilocker application or website as part of its strategy to expand services.

