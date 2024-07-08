UP Chief Secretary and DGP Inspect Ayodhya Ahead of Kanwar Yatra Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director-General of Police Prashant Kumar visited Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, set to begin on July 22. The senior officials inspected key religious sites including Hanuman Garhi, Ramlala, and Mani Parvat Temples.

Following the inspection, Singh highlighted the state's concern over the anticipated larger crowds for the annual Shrawan Mela during the month of Sawan. Emphasizing coordinated efforts, Singh called for unity among departments to ensure a seamless experience for devotees visiting the Shri Ram Lalla temple.

On Sunday, Singh and Kumar chaired a review meeting with various departments, discussing key aspects such as route management, traffic control, and security measures. Echoing the directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kumar assured the media of robust preparations to ensure the safety and convenience of all Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

The DGP assured that comprehensive security measures, including adequate police deployment at religious sites, will be in place. Special attention will be given to Kanwar camps and pilgrimage routes, with additional arrangements in Ayodhya and other significant locations to manage crowd density and ensure medical facilities.

Advanced surveillance technologies like extensive CCTV coverage will be employed. Kumar mentioned the deployment of Additional Tactical Squads (ATS), Special Task Forces (STF), and reserving security forces. Emergency response teams including SDRF and NDRF will also be on standby.

Kumar outlined the regulation of DJs and sound limits during the Yatra. Security protocols will be heightened at state borders with involvement from various special teams, and certain local businesses along the route will be temporarily closed. Efforts will be taken to prevent accidents by covering electric poles and transformers.

Emphasizing cross-state coordination for pilgrim safety, Kumar urged other state officials to issue identification cards to Kanwar pilgrims. This initiative aims to facilitate communication and assistance in case of any incidents. Local authorities will also document details of the pilgrim groups for better management.

