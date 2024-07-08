Over 40 Schoolchildren Injured as Bus Overturns in Haryana's Pinjore

More than 40 schoolchildren were injured when a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday. The incident occurred close to Naulata village in Pinjore town.

The injured victims were promptly admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. A woman with critical injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced medical care.

According to police, the accident was primarily caused by overspeeding on the part of the bus driver. Additionally, the bus was overcrowded, contributing to the mishap. Poor road conditions were also cited as a factor.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary from the Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula confirmed that an investigation into the accident has been launched. Further details are awaited.

Last week, a similar incident occurred when a car collided with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, injuring six people.

