Asian Markets Rise Amid Hopes for US Rate Cut

Asian stocks advanced as investor optimism grew regarding a potential US rate cut in September. Meanwhile, political uncertainty loomed in France with elections pointing towards a hung parliament. US inflation data and earnings reports are awaited, alongside global economic indicators and commodity price movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:11 IST
Asian markets climbed on Monday as investor confidence surged over a likely September U.S. rate cut. However, the euro struggled amidst French political uncertainty, with elections suggesting a hung parliament and the left-wing unexpectedly leading, threatening to derail President Macron's pro-market reforms.

The unexpected success of the left in France provided some relief to investors, although concerns persist about potential policy reversals. According to Berenberg's chief economist, Holger Schmiedling, France faces a challenging path to government formation, potentially leading to reform setbacks.

The single currency experienced minor fluctuations, dipping to $1.0828, while the euro also weakened against the Swiss franc but held steady against the yen. Equities were buoyed by expectations of US policy easing, with MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rising 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei maintaining near-record levels.

US stock futures remained stable, as major banks prepared for earnings reports. The US consumer price report on Thursday, and upcoming global economic data, are pivotal events for investors. Meanwhile, gold prices held firm, and oil prices dipped as markets monitored the impact of Hurricane Beryl on Gulf of Mexico supplies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

