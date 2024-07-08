Four Soldiers Killed Amid Surging Terrorist Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident, four Army soldiers lost their lives and several others were injured due to a terrorist attack in the Machedi area of Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between the troops and the terrorists remains ongoing.

Officials report that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the 9th Corps of the Indian Army, with more details expected soon.

Adding to the string of recent attacks, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1sec RR, remarked that the elimination of six terrorists in two separate encounters in South Kashmir marks a significant blow to the Hizbul-Mujahideen. The operations also cost the life of one Army personnel.

One clash occurred in Modergam village, followed hours later by another in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a notable increase in terrorist activities over the past few months.

Previously, in June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of District Doda, according to ADGP Anand Jain. (ANI)

