Zika Virus Spreads in Pune: Vigilance and Precautions Urged by Authorities

Pune reported three additional Zika cases on Monday, increasing the city's total to 12, according to Kalpana Baliwant, Pune Municipal Corporation's Health Officer. The Union Health Ministry has called on states to maintain high vigilance, especially by screening pregnant women and monitoring fetal growth in those testing positive.

The directive includes assigning nodal officers at health facilities to ensure premises remain Aedes mosquito-free. States are also instructed to strengthen their entomological surveillance and intensify vector control in residential areas, workplaces, schools, and health facilities.

The first Zika cases in Pune were reported by a doctor and his teenage daughter residing near two other cases. Health officials have inspected and collected 25 samples from the affected area, including seven from pregnant women, with two testing positive.

Further, 13 samples from Mundhwa were collected, but all tested negative. Infected pregnant women face higher risks, prompting health officials to conduct anomaly scans and increase surveillance in affected areas.

The city's Zika spread raises concerns, and efforts are underway to control the outbreak. The PMC urges citizens to adhere to guidelines and take precautions. Police assure close monitoring and necessary measures to prevent further spread.

