UNDP Integrates Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) Initiative to Expand Impact

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the integration of the Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) initiative into its Sustainable Finance Hub, marking a pivotal move to enhance global efforts against modern slavery. Previously hosted at the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR), FAST's transition to UNDP aims to leverage its Sustainable Finance Hub's extensive resources and networks for greater country-level impact.

Dominique Hasler, Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports, expressed optimism about the new partnership: “Liechtenstein’s flagship project for the SDGs – the Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) Initiative – marks a significant step towards eradicating slavery and trafficking by 2030. We look forward to collaborating with UNDP and other partners to achieve this goal.”

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, highlighted the strategic importance of integrating FAST into UNDP's framework: "By aligning with UNDP's Sustainable Finance Hub, we aim to mobilize private sector efforts in ending modern slavery, impacting millions affected by this egregious crime. We commend UNU-CPR for their foundational work and anticipate even greater strides with FAST's expansion under UNDP."

FAST has emerged as a leading advocate for integrating financial strategies in combating modern slavery, offering critical analysis, evidence-based approaches, and specialized tools and training. Its achievements include providing anti-money laundering courses to over 55,000 professionals, engaging investor coalitions managing US$27 trillion in assets, and facilitating financial access for nearly 4,500 survivors through the Survivor Inclusion Initiative.

David Passarelli, Director of UNU-CPR, emphasized the growth and impact of FAST: "With UNDP’s global presence and expertise, FAST can broaden its reach and deepen engagement with diverse stakeholders. This transition opens new avenues for collaboration with the financial sector and survivor communities as we enter a new phase."

The integration into UNDP’s Sustainable Finance Hub is expected to accelerate engagement across financial sectors and enhance sustainable development practices. It will benefit from UNDP's extensive network, financial expertise, and commitment to promoting inclusive financial practices worldwide.

The formal announcement of FAST's integration into UNDP will take place on July 8 during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. The event, titled "Mobilizing the Financial Sector Against Slavery and Trafficking: Next Phase of the Implementation," will focus on key areas such as compliance with anti-slavery laws, human rights due diligence, survivor engagement, and innovative prevention strategies.

This move underscores the financial sector’s pivotal role in combatting modern slavery and underscores UNDP’s commitment to advancing global sustainable development goals through strategic partnerships and initiatives like FAST.