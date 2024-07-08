Left Menu

European Stocks Stagnate Amid Political Uncertainty and Market Weakness

European stock markets were flat as investors assessed the likelihood of a hung parliament in France following the left alliance's unexpected electoral advance. Weak energy stocks and disappointing German export data also impacted the market. Meanwhile, individual stocks like Britvic and Grifols saw significant movements due to corporate deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:36 IST
European Stocks Stagnate Amid Political Uncertainty and Market Weakness

European shares remained flat on Monday as investors considered the implications of a potentially hung parliament in France following the left alliance's unexpected success in the elections. The pan-European STOXX 600 index concluded at 516.43 points, with energy stocks dragging it down by 1.1% due to a decline in crude prices.

France's political landscape contributed to the market unease, as French stocks fell 0.6%, marking early gains after a strong showing by the left-wing coalition. BNP Paribas and SocGen shares also declined, losing 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Other notable market movements included a 9.7% jump in Grifols' shares after a joint takeover bid was announced by the Grifols family and Brookfield. Britvic saw a 4.4% increase following an acquisition bid by Carlsberg. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero faced a 7.1% drop owing to potential antitrust fines.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024