UP Hosts Regional Consultation on Natural Farming and Agricultural Science

On the initiative of the central government, a regional consultation programme on natural farming and agricultural science will be held here on July 19, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told reporters on Tuesday.

Around 500 representatives from 12 states/Union Territories, including the host state Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Chandigarh, will participate in the event for which Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will be the chief guest, the UP government said in a statement.

Shahi said, ''The programme, hosted by Uttar Pradesh, will include participation of officials of the Centre and state governments, Union Territories, vice chancellors and deans of 15 agricultural universities, scientists from 180 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and leading natural farmers. ''The event will feature stalls showcasing natural farming techniques and a dialogue between scientists and farmers. Acharya Devvrat will highlight the special efforts made in natural farming in Kurukshetra.'' Shahi also announced that a state-level natural farming workshop will be held on July 20 at the Acharya Narendra Dev Kumarganj University in Ayodhya.

The workshop will feature scientists from 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in eastern Uttar Pradesh, nodal officers of natural farming, vice chancellors of agricultural universities, deans, and about 250 farmers.

The Yogi Adityanath government is prioritising natural farming. The government has approved the establishment of a natural farming lab at the Rani Lakshmibai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi. Additionally, international-level labs for natural farming will be set up at the Banda Agricultural University. These labs, funded with Rs 25 crore, will conduct tests related to natural farming and are expected to become operational within one to one-and-a-half year. The UP agriculture minister announced that a programme focusing on the health and dietary traditions of 'Amrit Kaal India' will be held at the Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture University from July 19-20.

The event will include a discussion on achieving better health through consumption of millets ('shrianna'), highlighting the research of Karnataka scientist Padmashree Khadar Vali. Shahi said the Adityanath government has consistently taken initiatives to boost the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds. In 2016-17, oilseed production was 12.40 lakh metric ton, which increased to 28.16 lakh metric ton last year, he said.

