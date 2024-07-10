Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims 18 Lives; Leaders Express Condolences

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district resulted in 18 deaths and 19 injuries. Congress President Malkarjun Kharge and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed their condolences and urged comprehensive assistance for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:14 IST
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Malkarjun Kharge expressed his profound grief on social media platform X following a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Kharge stated, 'The news of the death of 18 people in a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, Unnao is extremely sad.' Further, he extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. He urged the administration to leave no stone unturned in aiding the victims and appealed to all INDIA party workers to offer their utmost support.

The devastating incident ocurred at 5:15 a.m. today when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The road accident claimed 18 lives and left over 19 injured. The affected individuals were immediately transported to the CHC Hospital, Unnao for medical treatment.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed the occurrence, stating, 'Today at around 5:15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others have been injured in the accident. After initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding.' Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals and urgent precautions were taken. He emphasized that inquiry into the causes is underway, stressing the priority is to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Police, led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, initiated rescue operations promptly upon receiving the alert. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

