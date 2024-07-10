New ILO Book Highlights Spain's Social Dialogue Achievements During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain's key business and trade union organizations, along with the Spanish government, adopted several agreements through social dialogue to tackle critical issues such as employment, occupational safety, and health, protection of the most vulnerable, labor flexibility, training, and adapting to new labor realities.

A new book, promoted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Spain, compiles these significant tripartite social dialogue agreements from 2020 and 2021. The publication aims to highlight the pivotal role played by all participants in this historic process, emphasizing the prioritization of national and citizen interests over individual ones. It showcases the activation of all available dialogue experience and resources for the common good, proving that consensus and common ground can be found even in the most challenging times.

The agreements detailed in the book extend beyond the years under study, contributing to the modernization of the labor market, economic recovery, and the promotion of labor and social rights. They serve as an exemplary model of the benefits of social dialogue, aligning with the aims, objectives, guidelines, and international standards for the promotion and defense of labor rights and social dialogue set by the ILO. This example is intended to inspire other countries and international actors to achieve social justice.

The book is available for purchase at the virtual bookstore of the Spanish Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the department responsible for its publication.