Louis Dreyfus Relaunches 'Vibhor' Edible Oil Brand in North India

Global agricultural giant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced the relaunch of its edible oil brand 'Vibhor' in North India's business-to-consumer segment this Wednesday.

With an eye on India's burgeoning edible oil market, the rebranded line encompasses soybean, palmolein, cottonseed, and mustard oils, alongside premium vanaspati, all fortified with vitamins A and D. Addressing a press conference, LDC Country CEO for India Sumeet Mittal highlighted the strategic move to further penetrate the value chain and diversify their offerings.

LDC, active in India since 1997, plans to initially focus on enhancing its distribution network across North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The logistical convenience provided by the company's Kandla processing unit in Gujarat, which boasts an annual processing capacity of 350,000 tonnes, facilitates this expansion. Currently, the plant operates at 70-80% capacity, processing and importing edible oils for both B2B and B2C markets.

'Vibhor' products will be available in packaging sizes ranging from 500 grams to 15 kilograms. The edible oil brand was first launched in the B2C segment in 2010, with a packaging facelift in 2019. LDC leadership present at the conference included Rubens Marques, Head of South and Southeast Asia, and Vikas Agarwal, Head of Downstream Marketing for India. The company's portfolio also spans coffee, cotton, sugar, and grains & oilseeds within the region and operates across 100 countries.

