Fourfold Increase in Children in Non-Institutional Care in Three Years

According to government data, the number of children in non-institutional care, including foster care, increased fourfold between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

In the financial year 2021-22, 29,331 children were covered by non-institutional care, rising to 62,675 in 2022-23 and 1,21,861 in 2023-24.

This significant rise is attributed to enhanced government initiatives aimed at strengthening family-based care for children in challenging circumstances, according to a recent letter by the Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry to states and Union Territories (UTs).

Despite the increase in approvals and fund releases for non-institutional care in 2023-24, WCD ministry acknowledged that expenditure has been sluggish in most states until June 2024. States and UTs have been urged to review and expedite spending. District-level officials have been directed to ensure Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) enabled Aadhaar-based fund releases.

The WCD ministry highlighted its efforts under the Vatsalya Mission, which provides a monthly grant of Rs 4,000 per child for sponsorship, foster care, and 'after care'. Every district must have a Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee (SFCAC) under the district magistrate, with eligible cases referred to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) for final orders.

The ministry shared new foster care guidelines with states and UTs, urging faster initiative implementation for Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Children in Conflict with Law (CCL).

Child rights activist Sanjay Gupta noted that better convergence among state departments is crucial for grant realization, flagging issues like overloaded District Child Protection Units and lack of awareness among the masses about the Vatsalya Mission scheme.

Gupta called for a rapid state-wise assessment to examine statutory compliance and the reasons for delayed grant releases.

