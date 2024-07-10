Left Menu

Lilium Secures Major Order from Saudi's Saudia for Electric Air Taxis

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium has secured a significant order from state-owned Saudi Arabian airline Saudia. The intended purchase of 100 Lilium jets, initially agreed upon 18 months ago, aims to become a finalized contract. This order will be one of the largest for Lilium, which has 780 firm orders and letters of intent to date.

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium has clinched a major order from state-owned Saudi Arabian airline Saudia, according to a source familiar with the deal. Some 18 months ago, Saudia signed a framework agreement to acquire 100 Lilium jets, inviting reporters to an event on July 18 at Lilium's Munich headquarters.

The event aims to convert this agreement into a concrete order for vertical take-off electric air taxis. Although Lilium declined to comment directly, they confirmed the event, noting that an important contract signing would be witnessed by reporters.

This would represent one of the largest orders for Lilium, which currently boasts 780 firm orders and letters of intent. The firm needs advance payments to finalize its flying taxi's development, with its first manned flight scheduled for the end of the year.

