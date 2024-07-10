Plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine show that the United States is leading a 'war gang' fighting Russia, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier stated that a first batch of F-16s were already being transferred to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands and would be flying over Ukrainian skies this summer.

