U.S. Leads 'War Gang' with F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine: Russia
The United States is accused by Russia of leading a 'war gang' with its plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that a first batch of F-16s is already being transferred from Denmark and the Netherlands and will be operational in Ukraine by summer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:46 IST
Plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine show that the United States is leading a 'war gang' fighting Russia, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier stated that a first batch of F-16s were already being transferred to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands and would be flying over Ukrainian skies this summer.
