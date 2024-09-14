Junior Doctors Protest: Meeting with West Bengal CM Over Demands

Junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case have left for the Chief Minister's residence to meet with her regarding their demands. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to meet junior doctors at 6 pm today (Saturday) at her residence, accompanied by a delegation of 15 representatives, as informed by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

This follows Banerjee's visit to the junior doctors' protest site in front of Swasthya Bhaban, where she assured them that she would address their demands and make efforts to fulfill them. Addressing the agitating doctors, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned that she has been experiencing sleepless nights due to their agitation amid rains.

She further urged the protesting doctors to return to work, stating, "I request you to return to work. All work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has been initiated and will continue." Meanwhile, to monitor the situation and ensure security, the Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the protest site and surrounding areas.

The junior doctors continue their protest, demanding justice and enhanced safety measures at medical institutions, even after the Supreme Court set a deadline for doctors to resume work on Tuesday. Previously, on September 13, junior doctors in Kolkata criticized the West Bengal Chief Minister for rejecting their request to live broadcast a meeting and for not meeting with them.

They contended that their request was reasonable, as parliamentary discussions and many administrative meetings are broadcast live. The doctors expressed frustration over being asked to leave electronic gadgets outside the meeting hall, preventing them from recording the proceedings.

A second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. (ANI)

