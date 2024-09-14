Heavy Rains Claim Lives in Delhi-NCR: Underpass Incident in Faridabad

In a tragic incident spurred by torrential rains, two people lost their lives after their car sank in a waterlogged underpass in Faridabad on Friday night. According to Additional SHO of Nit 5 Police Station, Jai Chand, the flooding occurred around 11 pm when the two individuals navigated into the submerged zone.

"Due to heavy rains, the underpass was severely waterlogged. The individuals failed to gauge the depth and drove into the water. One person was rescued and taken to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors. The other victim was found the following morning," stated Additional SHO Jai Chand. The deceased have been identified as Punnashray Sharma, a bank manager from Faridabad, and Viraj Trivedi, a cashier. Both ignored police attempts to stop them.

The deluge had a cascading effect on the wider Delhi-NCR region, with many areas experiencing severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Continuous rainfall caused significant delays, notably on the Dwarka-Palam flyover. In Gurugram, a 6-kilometer traffic jam developed near Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway due to the floods. The IMD issued an 'Orange' alert, predicting more heavy rain for Delhi and NCR, supported by Doppler Radar animations showing regions of intense rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)