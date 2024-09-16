Left Menu

Putin Expands Russian Army by 180,000 Troops

President Putin has mandated an increment of 180,000 soldiers to the Russian army, bringing the total to 1.5 million troops. The directive was issued via a decree published on the Kremlin's official website.

Updated: 16-09-2024 18:04 IST
President Vladimir Putin has issued a new directive to expand the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, raising the total number of soldiers to 1.5 million.

The order, which was made official through a decree published on the Kremlin's website, underscores Russia's focus on bolstering its military capabilities.

This significant increase comes amid heightened global tensions and reflects the President's strategic military objectives.

