India’s Renewable Energy Surge: Aiming for 35 GW by March 2025

India is gearing up to link an unprecedented 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power to its grid by March 2025, a senior official disclosed. This move comes as the country aims to hit its 2030 clean energy benchmark following the shortfall of its 2022 renewables goal.

In recent years, the installation of large solar farms in India has decelerated, leading to the slowest growth in solar energy production in six years during the first half of 2024. However, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a top official at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is optimistic that this year will mark a significant uptick, with 30 GW of new solar capacity anticipated.

Additionally, India plans to add around 5 GW of new wind capacity. The country increased its renewable capacity by 10 GW between April and August, raising the total to about 153 GW. Financial institutions have pledged $386 billion for renewable projects by 2030, bolstering India's efforts to expand its non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW.

