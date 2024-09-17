India-US Partnership Accelerates Clean Energy Transition

India and the United States have pledged to drive forward clean energy reforms under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership. The recent dialogue emphasized sustainable aviation fuel, electrification of vehicles, and hydrogen use in transport. Both nations agreed to increase investments in clean energy markets and collaborate on emerging technologies.

Joint statements from US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stressed the importance of energy trade and the modernisation of power sectors. Both countries aim to provide 24/7 reliable power and support India's smart metering and cybersecurity efforts.

Highlights also included India's goal for net zero carbon emissions in railways by 2030 and collaborative renewable energy initiatives. The ministers acknowledged the role of renewable energy in achieving the shared goal of sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)