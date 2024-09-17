Oxford Street Pedestrianisation Plan to Revitalise London Retail Hub

London's famous Oxford Street, home to renowned stores like Selfridges and Marks & Spencer, could soon be pedestrianised under a new initiative unveiled by city mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday.

If greenlit, Oxford Street would align with other major shopping districts like New York's Times Square and Barcelona's La Rambla, which have already gone traffic-free. An earlier attempt to ban vehicles from the iconic 1.2-mile stretch was previously blocked by Westminster City Council, but the revised plan now has the support of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Rayner noted that the proposal aims to rejuvenate Oxford Street by boosting employment, generating economic activity, and invigorating London's night-time economy. Despite its daily attraction of around half a million visitors, several flagship stores like House of Fraser and Topshop have shuttered in recent years. The New West End company, representing Oxford Street retailers, stated the area remains crucial for retail and hospitality in London.

Some retailers have welcomed the move; John Lewis, with a flagship store on Oxford Street since 1864, labeled the thoroughfare the 'nation's high street'. The mayor's office has yet to detail how buses using the east-west route will be rerouted. Stuart Love, CEO of Westminster City Council, expressed a need for more information on addressing concerns from residents and shoppers regarding rerouted transport and access. The plan awaits final approval from Rayner, who also serves as Britain's housing and communities minister.

The Labour Party, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to expedite project approvals to enhance Britain's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)