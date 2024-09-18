Jammu and Kashmir Begins First Phase of Historic Assembly Elections Today

As the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to voters in the constituencies to participate in large numbers and bolster the festival of democracy. In a social media post on X, PM Modi also urged first-time voters to cast their ballots.

'As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,' PM Modi said. Polling began at 7 a.m. today amidst tight security. Voting will conclude at 6 p.m., with long queues of voters visible at polling stations from the morning.

In the first phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will take place on September 25 and October 1, respectively, with votes counted on October 8.

This marks the first Assembly elections in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (ANI)

