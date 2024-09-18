Delhi High Court Grants Ashneer and Madhuri Grover Permission to Travel Abroad Amid Investigation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted permission to former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, despite an ongoing investigation by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). The couple had challenged a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the EOW.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after considering submissions from both parties, allowed the Grovers to travel abroad. They requested permission to travel to the UK from September 28 to October 7, and to Doha from October 17 to 20. Ashneer Grover is scheduled to speak at engagements in both locations.

The plea faced opposition from Rishikesh Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor for the Delhi Police. This isn't the first time travel permission has been sought; the Grovers were earlier granted permission to travel to the USA. Meanwhile, the EOW continues its investigation into an alleged Rs. 81-crore fraud involving the couple. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)