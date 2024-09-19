Russia's Strikes on Ukraine: Impact on Power Grid and Civilian Casualties

Russia targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and struck civilian infrastructure in overnight attacks, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday, and a U.N. monitoring body stated Moscow's strikes on the power grid probably violated humanitarian law. Ukraine's air force successfully shot down all 42 drones and one of the four missiles launched by Russia.

According to local prosecutors, shelling near Krasnopillia in the Sumy region on Wednesday evening resulted in three deaths and one injury. The energy infrastructure in this region was also attacked, causing temporary power cuts. Multiple strikes this week have severely impacted the energy system, forcing authorities to rely on backup power systems.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine criticized Russia's repeated attacks on the energy grid, highlighting the risks posed to water supply, sewage, heating, public health, and the economy. The mission indicated that these actions likely violate international humanitarian law.

Kyiv considers the targeting of its energy system a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for four Russian officials responsible for the bombings. Moscow, however, insists that power infrastructure is a legitimate military target and dismisses the charges as irrelevant.

Moscow has persistently attacked Ukraine's energy grid since Ukraine began an incursion into Russia's western Kursk region last month. Despite setbacks, Russia has reclaimed two villages in Kursk, stated a senior commander on Thursday. Ukrainian air defenses operated in nine regions overnight, responding to these continued threats.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said that one missile was shot down without causing harm, while in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, six people were wounded following a morning attack. Significant infrastructure damage was reported in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and the Cherkasy region.

Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, the conflict has led to extensive damage in Ukrainian towns and cities and significant civilian casualties.

