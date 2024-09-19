Left Menu

Sixty Detained in Ganpati Immersion Stone-Pelting Incident in Maharashtra’s Akola

Sixty individuals were detained following a stone-pelting incident during a Ganpati immersion procession in Akola, Maharashtra. The police quickly controlled the situation and urged the public not to spread rumors. Patrols have been increased to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:32 IST
Akola Superintendent of Police Bacchan Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty people have been detained in connection with an alleged stone-pelting incident that occurred during a Ganpati immersion procession in Maharashtra's Akola district, police reported on Thursday. Officials stated the incident took place in the Nandipet area on Wednesday.

Akola Superintendent of Police Bacchan Singh said, 'We received information about stone-pelting during the procession in the Nandipet area. Upon receiving information, a team from the Akola city police station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.' SP Singh added that around 60 people have been detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Police officers are patrolling the area and have appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumors.

'There is a peaceful atmosphere in Akola. The police have initiated six-point patrolling. I urge everyone not to believe or spread any rumors,' SP Singh concluded. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 11, a similar incident of stone-pelting was reported in Mandya district of Karnataka, following claims of stone-pelting during a Ganpati immersion procession. A BJP fact-finding committee led by CN Ashwath Narayan, along with BJP leaders and officials, subsequently visited the site. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

