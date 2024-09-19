Ukrainian News Outlet Retracts Report on Azerbaijani Gas Transit Agreement

A Ukrainian news outlet has retracted its report asserting that Ukraine had agreed to transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe once its deal with Russia expires.

The retraction came after Azerbaijani energy sources and Ukrainian officials clarified that no such agreement or negotiations exist between the two nations. Ukraine's current gas-transit deal with Russia's Gazprom is set to end this year amid ongoing conflict, leading to uncertainty about future arrangements.

While Ukraine and the EU explore alternative gas transit options, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev remains hopeful for a breakthrough in talks to maintain gas flows through Ukraine. Possible solutions include Azerbaijan buying Russian gas to free up its resources for EU exports. As the year-end approaches, the situation remains fluid and complex.

