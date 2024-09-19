Left Menu

Ukrainian News Outlet Retracts Report on Azerbaijani Gas Transit Agreement

A Ukrainian news outlet retracted its report claiming Ukraine agreed to transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe after its current deal with Russia ends. Both Ukrainian and Azerbaijani officials clarified that no agreements or negotiations are in place. Ukraine's deal with Russia expires by year-end, and discussions continue on alternative gas transit arrangements.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:59 IST
A Ukrainian news outlet has retracted its report asserting that Ukraine had agreed to transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe once its deal with Russia expires.

The retraction came after Azerbaijani energy sources and Ukrainian officials clarified that no such agreement or negotiations exist between the two nations. Ukraine's current gas-transit deal with Russia's Gazprom is set to end this year amid ongoing conflict, leading to uncertainty about future arrangements.

While Ukraine and the EU explore alternative gas transit options, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev remains hopeful for a breakthrough in talks to maintain gas flows through Ukraine. Possible solutions include Azerbaijan buying Russian gas to free up its resources for EU exports. As the year-end approaches, the situation remains fluid and complex.

